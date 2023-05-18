Kori lands Watford care home

CGI of the new care home to be built in South Oxhey

The three-storey care home will have 75 bedrooms, communal spaces, external courtyards, a café, and other amenities.

Enabling work on site has begun with bulk earthworks, sheet piling, and creating the road infrastructure to access the site.

It is being built on the 3.61ha site of the former Little Furze primary school site in South Oxhey, alongside Oxhey Woods Local Nature Reserve. The school closed in 2004 when it was determined that there were more school places than required in the south Watford suburb.

Kori Construction managing director Jordan Connachie said: “The care home will be set very close to nature, providing a beautiful and tranquil space for residents to enjoy. We’re looking forward to getting started on the main build and delivering a first class care facility.”

He added: “The design of the building reflects the contemporary style similar to other recent precedents in the area such as the South Oxhey regeneration scheme, and the flat roof facilitates the use of a green roof to fit in with the woodland surroundings, and the installation of solar photovoltaic cells to produce renewable energy.”

Completion is scheduled for February 2024.

