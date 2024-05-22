Kori to build Saffron Walden care home

CGI of Care UK’s planned Saffron Walden care home

Having already built homes for Care UK in Bristol and Oxfordshire, Kori Construction has now been appointed for a £10m scheme on a former industrial site in Saffron Walden.

The 70-bed scheme is part of a larger development on the disused Pulse Packaging site in Radwinter Road in Saffron Walden. The site will also include a Lidl supermarket and retirement living accommodation.

Work started on the care home part of the project last month, with completion expected in winter 2025.

Previous projects Kori Construction has been appointed to by Care UK are a 75-bedroom care home in Yate near Bristol which specialises in dementia and residential care, and a 68-bedroom scheme in Thame, Oxfordshire, which was completed in summer 2023.

The three-storey care home will have light brown multi-brick masonry detailing, light and neutral vertical and horizontal cladding, and a dark tile roof to create a broken-up roofscape, with hips and gables at varying heights across the roof to break up the scale of the structure and provide a more traditional residential appearance.

Kori Construction managing director Jordan Connachie said: “The care home and wider development have been tastefully designed to fit into the town’s aesthetic, so will make a welcome addition to the area, as well as creating new jobs.

“It will also make great use of a former industrial site that, without redevelopment, could have become an eyesore on what is a beautiful, historic town. “

