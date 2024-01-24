Kubota introduces Dutch telehandlers to UK

The Kubota KTH4815-2

The KTH4815-2 telehandler is made in the Netherlands by Tobroco and is a re-badged Giant GT5048.

Japanese company Kubota has been selling this machine in France for several years and reckons it is now time to start offering it in the UK as well.

The KTH4815-2 has an overall width of 1.6 metres and machine height of less than two metres.

As indicated by the model number, it has a maximum lift height of 4.8 metres and a maximum lift capacity of 1.5 tonnes, depending on the variant. Hose burst check-valves and a load-moment sensor with forward over-turn protection meeting EN15000 certification, is also part of the standard specification.

It is powered by an EU Stage V emissions compliant Kubota D1803 three-cylinder engine 2 with a peak output of 50hp/37kW. The Bosch Rexroth hydrostatic transmission delivers propulsion in two speed ranges – 0-7 and 0-25 km/h – in permanent four-wheel drive. There is a an option for front axle differential lock to boost traction.

Four versions of the KTH4815-2 telehandler are available; two are canopy-equipped models with a curved front screen, and two use fully glazed cabs with a two-piece door. The entry-level KTH4815-2 is supplied without a 170kg rear counterweight and has 10/75x15.3 narrow tyres, reducing both its cost and performance. A wider 31/15.5-15 skid steer tyre option is available.

Engine service intervals are every 500 hours, and all four variants are offered with a two-year, 2,000-hour warranty.

