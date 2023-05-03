Kwikform boss moves to Peri

Ian Hayes

Ian Hayes has been appointed managing director of Peri UK following the departure of Alasdair Stables last month.

Alasdair Stables stepped down from the position last month to take a career break after leading the UK business for 10 years, the company said.

Ian Hayes has joined Peri from RMD Kwikform. He spent the last six of his 23 years there as chief executive / managing director, running a £200m business with 1,500 staff and operations in more than 40 countries.

Prior to RMD Kwikform, he was commercial services director at French cement producer Lafarge.

Alasdair Stables said: “It’s been a privilege to work for Peri over the last 10 years and, whilst I’m looking forward to my forthcoming sabbatical, I am delighted to handover to Ian. His experience and character suit Peri perfectly, and it’s a great feeling to be leaving the business in such capable hands to care for our customers.”

Ian Hayes, said: “I’m delighted to be joining Peri, a business that is well respected all over the world. Alasdair has successfully led the business over the last 10 years and has grown Peri’s presence in the UK construction market. I’d like to thank him and wish him well for the future. The UK market continues to present new and exciting opportunities for further growth and customer service, which I have great ambitions for and look forward to achieving with the entire Peri team.”

