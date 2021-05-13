Labour peer to chair Balfour Beatty

Lord Allen joins the board of Balfour Beatty today as a non-executive director and take over the chair on 20th July 2021.

He succeeds Philip Aiken, who has been chairman since 2015.

Charles Allen started his career as an accountant with British Steel but has spent most of it in catering and broadcasting. He joined Grandmetropolitan International in the early 1980s. He became managing direct of Compass, the catering business spun out of Grandmet, and then of the Granada Group, which had a TV station as well as motorway service stations.

He was chief executive of Granada Group from 1996 to 2000 and executive chairman of Granada Media from 2000 to 2004. He has also been chief executive of ITV, executive chair of EMI Music and chair of ISS AS.

He was appointed a Labour peer in 2013 and currently holds positions as advisory chairman to Moelis & Company (a financial services company) and chairman of Global Media & Entertainment.

Lord Allen said: “It is a good time to be joining Balfour Beatty, there are significant opportunities for the company to continue to develop in its chosen markets. I am looking forward to working with the board and the management team to continue to create and deliver value to all stakeholders.”

