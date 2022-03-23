Labour rates rose 10.1% in February

The weekly earnings of self-employed construction workers rose by 10.1% in February 2022, compared to January, and by and 7.1% on a year ago.
According to Hudson Contract, which provides payroll services to more than 2,500 construction organisations, the average earnings for self-employed tradespeople reached £950 per week during February, up from £863 in January.
Regions varied from a low of £748 a week (on average) in the North East up to £1,042 in the East Midlands.
Earnings reached an all-time high in the South West of £931 on average. Earnings increased across all trades, led by plumbers (up 16.6% at £1,115), electricians (up 16.3% at £1,145) and surfacing contractors (up 15.6% at £859).
February’s increase in rates follows a 10% month-on-month fall in January.
Hudson Contract managing director Ian Anfield said: “It has been a mild start to the year and demand on sites remains high for skilled tradespeople. We have had a busy month for entering new contracts and we are seeing anecdotal evidence of more [mainland] Europeans returning to the UK labour market.
“Similar to last month, our clients are telling us they have full order books well into 2022, but they are not seeing as many enquiries coming through the door as this time last year.’’
|Region
|February 2022 weekly average
|Month on month change
|Year on year Change
|North East
|£748
|15.1%
|-2.9%
|North West
|£910
|12.1%
|3.9%
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|£897
|14.7%
|12.3%
|East Midlands
|£1,042
|3.2%
|11.6%
|West Midlands
|£937
|12.8%
|6.0%
|Wales
|£941
|10.2%
|10.6%
|East of England
|£989
|6.9%
|2.2%
|London
|£1,000
|8.5%
|13.6%
|South East
|£995
|11.3%
|5.7%
|South West
|£931
|12.8%
|8.1%
|All England & Wales
|£950
|10.1%
|7.1%
|TRADE
|Jan-22
|Feb-22
|change
|BRICKLAYING
|£857
|£981
|14.5%
|CIVIL ENGINEERING
|£809
|£881
|8.8%
|DEMOLITION & WRECKING
|£780
|£867
|11.3%
|ELECTRICAL
|£985
|£1,145
|16.3%
|EQUIPMENT & OPERATOR HIRE
|£916
|£908
|-0.9%
|GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
|£870
|£988
|13.5%
|INSULATION
|£941
|£1,028
|9.3%
|JOINERY
|£945
|£1,057
|11.8%
|MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING
|£968
|£1,054
|8.9%
|PLASTERING
|£789
|£855
|8.4%
|PLUMBING
|£956
|£1,115
|16.6%
|ROOFING
|£718
|£781
|8.7%
|SCAFFOLDING & LIFTING
|£733
|£787
|7.4%
|SHOP FITTING
|£1,035
|£1,041
|0.5%
|SPECIALIST TRADES
|£782
|£876
|12.0%
|STEEL/TIMBER FRAME ERECTION
|£887
|£942
|6.3%
|SURFACING CONTRACTORS
|£743
|£859
|15.6%
