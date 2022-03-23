Labour rates rose 10.1% in February

Plumbers are averaging £1,115 a week at the moment

The weekly earnings of self-employed construction workers rose by 10.1% in February 2022, compared to January, and by and 7.1% on a year ago.

According to Hudson Contract, which provides payroll services to more than 2,500 construction organisations, the average earnings for self-employed tradespeople reached £950 per week during February, up from £863 in January.

Regions varied from a low of £748 a week (on average) in the North East up to £1,042 in the East Midlands.

Earnings reached an all-time high in the South West of £931 on average. Earnings increased across all trades, led by plumbers (up 16.6% at £1,115), electricians (up 16.3% at £1,145) and surfacing contractors (up 15.6% at £859).

February’s increase in rates follows a 10% month-on-month fall in January.

Hudson Contract managing director Ian Anfield said: “It has been a mild start to the year and demand on sites remains high for skilled tradespeople. We have had a busy month for entering new contracts and we are seeing anecdotal evidence of more [mainland] Europeans returning to the UK labour market.

“Similar to last month, our clients are telling us they have full order books well into 2022, but they are not seeing as many enquiries coming through the door as this time last year.’’

Region February 2022 weekly average Month on month change Year on year Change North East £748 15.1% -2.9% North West £910 12.1% 3.9% Yorkshire and the Humber £897 14.7% 12.3% East Midlands £1,042 3.2% 11.6% West Midlands £937 12.8% 6.0% Wales £941 10.2% 10.6% East of England £989 6.9% 2.2% London £1,000 8.5% 13.6% South East £995 11.3% 5.7% South West £931 12.8% 8.1% All England & Wales £950 10.1% 7.1%

TRADE Jan-22 Feb-22 change BRICKLAYING £857 £981 14.5% CIVIL ENGINEERING £809 £881 8.8% DEMOLITION & WRECKING £780 £867 11.3% ELECTRICAL £985 £1,145 16.3% EQUIPMENT & OPERATOR HIRE £916 £908 -0.9% GENERAL CONSTRUCTION £870 £988 13.5% INSULATION £941 £1,028 9.3% JOINERY £945 £1,057 11.8% MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING £968 £1,054 8.9% PLASTERING £789 £855 8.4% PLUMBING £956 £1,115 16.6% ROOFING £718 £781 8.7% SCAFFOLDING & LIFTING £733 £787 7.4% SHOP FITTING £1,035 £1,041 0.5% SPECIALIST TRADES £782 £876 12.0% STEEL/TIMBER FRAME ERECTION £887 £942 6.3% SURFACING CONTRACTORS £743 £859 15.6%

