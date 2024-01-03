Labour supplier grows contracting division

Hercules Site Services’s civils projects division booked £5.75m of work in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is the first quarter of the company’s financial year.

The work is across eight separate contracts for Thames Water and Anglian Water.

Thames Water has entrusted Hercules with £3.78m of work across six sites, the largest contract being £2.2m at its Crawley sewage treatment works (STW) in West Sussex.

Anglian Water has handed Hercules two contracts, totalling £1.97m. The larger a £1.29m assignment at Etton water pumping station near Peterborough

Hercules Site Services construction director Paul Field said: “These further wins are testament to our strong position as a trusted supplier to the UK water industry and build on the contracts previously announced in September with these two important clients.

“The UK water industry has pledged to invest £10bn to provide a cleaner, safer infrastructure network, and Hercules is well placed to help deliver on this given our expertise in the space.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk