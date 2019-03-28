Ladders removed from Hymix trucks

The redesigned mixer with no ladder or platform

Hymix has redesigned the vehicle so that there is no need for the driver to work at height and thus reduce the risk of slips, trips and falls. Cemex has already declared that it is interested and wants to try it.

The removal of the ladder and platform has been achieved by adding both a drop-down hopper and auto wash system. These allow the operator to clean the blades, capping and rear of the mixer without the need to climb a traditional ladder platform.

Hymix general manager James Harper said: “ Improving safety and helping reduce both serious and minor accidents is a high priority in our vehicle development programme and we aim to work with the industry and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved. Our roads are getting busier and potential for danger is greater than ever, it is for everyone in the supply chain to contribute in mitigating risks to all.

“The first truck to benefit from these innovations plus the latest 360 degree camera system with dynamic views will be on the roads in April.”

Cemex UK national fleet liaison manager Charlie Stanford said: “We will be one of the first in the industry to trial a truck with these new features. If the trial is successful, the new safety concepts in development at Hymix could reach a global audience and have potential to set a new standard in safety within our readymix operations in the UK and beyond.”