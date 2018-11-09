LafargeHolcim adds wind power to US cement plant

“Distributed wind energy is a first for LafargeHolcim in North America and something we’re excited to leverage,” said Jamie Gentoso, CEO of US cement operations. “Investing in new ways to operate our plants that provide a benefit for the environment is very important to us and the communities where we work.”

Construction will be begin next month for the turbines, which will be built in partnership with One Energy. The three Paulding turbines are expected to generate more than 12 million kWh annually, enough to power approximately 1,200 average households for an entire year based on the data from the US Energy Information Administration. They should eliminate the equivalent of more than 9,000 tons of CO 2 a year.

“It's great to partner with the LafargeHolcim as they enhance their environmental footprint with this clean, inexhaustible fuel source," said Jereme Kent, CEO and general manager of One Energy. “Ohio is one of three states that led the United States last year in new distributed wind capacity installed, and in the Ohio valley, the use of wind energy is well accepted.”

In parallel, LafargeHolcim will create three, US$5,000 ‘megawatt scholarships’ – one per turbine – to be awarded each year the turbines are in operation. The scholarships will be awarded annually to local high school graduates pursuing a two-year or four-year STEM degree.