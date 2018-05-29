LafargeHolcim trims management costs

Jan Jenisch

The company has also completed the closure regional headquarters in Singapore and Miami in line with its Strategy 2022 initiative, which was launched in March to simplify the corporate organisation.

Remaining management positions in Switzerland will be moved to the company’s Holderbank site and a new corporate office in Zug. In Paris, remaining positions would be moved to Clamart in the southwest of the city. The plan is targeted to be completed by the end of this year.

Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim: “This painful but necessary simplification step is key to creating a leaner, faster and more competitive LafargeHolcim.”

According to the plan, 107 jobs in the Zurich area and Holderbank will be impacted and 97 in Paris. No other sites in France will be affected, said the company.

Strategy 2022 is aimed at enabling the company to grow and capture market opportunities by moving closer to customers in key countries. The company is on track to reaching the previously announced CHF400m cost-saving target by Q1 2019.

The plan is subject to required consultation and regulatory processes in each country and the company said that it will endeavour to minimise the impact on employees and will offer support at affected sites.

Other proposals that that have already been implemented include the elimination of one layer of management and the near doubling of countries reporting directly to the slimmed-down group executive committee.