Lagan products rebranded as Breedon

Lagan produces a range of concrete roof tiles, clay facing bricks and bagged cement, which it supplies to builders’ merchants across the UK and Ireland. Now Brandon as Breedon, these products are available through Breedon’s distributor network, along with its aggregates, concrete products and Welsh Slate.

Breedon paid £455m earlier this year to take over Northern Ireland's Lagan Group Holdings. [See our previous report here.]

James Cousins, regional director responsible for Breedon’s specialist building products, said: “We’ve spent the last few months getting to know our new colleagues, as well as the products and plants within the group, and the rebranding from Lagan to Breedon demonstrates our commitment to the market to move forward as a single brand, leveraging the strength of the enlarged group to offer our customers high-quality products and the highest level of customer service.

“It’s early days but one thing’s for sure: we’ll be continuing to grow and invest in our business in the coming years, with a continuing focus on our customers throughout the UK and Ireland.”