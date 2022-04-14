Laing O’Rourke agrees price for Everton stadium

The main construction contract sees Laing O’Rourke bear the major risk for cost overruns on construction of the 52,888-capacity waterfront stadium.

The main works contract follows on from the pre-contract services agreement (PCSA) signed in February 2021 and the enabling works contract (EWC), including the in-filling of the dock that was completed in December.

Contract price was not disclosed but overall costs have previoulsy been estimated at around £500m.

Everton FC said that the deal gave it greater certainty as to the cost of the remaining stages of the project. It was clearly mindful of cost overruns on other stadium projects, including Tottenham Hotspur’s £400m initial estimate reaching £1bn eventual cost. Laing O’Rourke will also be mindful that it was losses on the Cardiff Millennium Stadium that led to the fall of the old John Laing Construction, enabling Ray O’Rourke to buy it for £1 in 2001.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: “This is an important agreement at a crucial time for the club and the stadium project. Our agreement with Laing O’Rourke follows on from last year’s pre-contract services and enabling works agreements and brings clarity on the overall costs of our new stadium.

“We are now able to lock-in construction costs, while also benefiting from Laing O’ Rourke’s economies of scale in what is an ever-fluctuating marketplace.

“Our new agreement signifies that we have the utmost confidence in Laing O’Rourke, who are using the very best digital engineering expertise and industry-leading knowledge of modern construction methods to bring our stadium vision to life.”

Construction work on the stadium began in the summer of 2021. Non-listed structures have now been demolished, heritage assets removed and preserved, the dock basin repaired and infilled, foundations laid and the concrete structure of all four corners of the stadium are now starting to emerge from the ground.

