Laing O’Rourke appoints managing director

Peter Lyons has been with Laing O’Rourke since 2002, when he joined the business as a graduate civil engineer, and currently heads the company’s specialist trading business group (STBG), which comprises Expanded, Explore Manufacturing, Crown House Technologies, Select Plant and Vetter.

He is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin and a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Chief Executive Cathal O’Rourke said: “It’s a testament to the business and the strength of our leadership that we had an internal candidate with such a strong, people-focused leadership style and depth of operational experience.

“Peter and I will begin a transition in the New Year, and he will start in the role of managing director on 3rd February 2025.

“This is an exciting time for our business, and I am looking forward to working closely with Peter, along with the wider Europe executive team, as we continue to deliver on our strategic goals in Europe and to help shape Laing O’Rourke to be the best it can be for our people, our clients and our partners.”

Peter Lyons said: “I am honoured and proud to take on this fantastic opportunity. I have been lucky to enjoy an exciting, varied and rewarding career at Laing O’Rourke, stretching over two decades, and I am looking forward to leading our European operations as we continue to build certainty and resilience into the business.

“Our people, including our direct workforce and our staff, are the heart of our business and are what set us apart in the market. I truly believe our manufacturing led approach will change people’s lives for the better and transform productivity and I am committed to driving us forward on this important agenda.”

