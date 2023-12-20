Laing O’Rourke awarded major Australian road contract

CGI of the completed project

The contract involves upgrades to the Eastern Freeway between Burke Road and Tram Road as part of an alliance with Major Road Projects Victoria, Symal, Arcadis and WSP.

The project will deliver new express lanes, new traffic management technology and the first stage of Melbourne’s first dedicated busway. A new interchange in Bulleen will provide a seamless connection with the North East Link tunnels – linking Melbourne’s east with the M80 ring road, reducing travel times by 35 minutes and taking 15,000 trucks off local roads a day.

Acting managing director Mark Dimmock said the project was an opportunity to demonstrate Laing O’Rourke’s major project experience and proven track record in collaborative contracting: “We’re grateful for the Victorian government and Major Road Projects Victoria’s confidence in our team to deliver such an important project,” he said.

“Together with our alliance partners, we’ve developed an innovative and integrated project solution that meets the Victorian government’s objectives and will deliver great outcomes for the community.”

The Eastern Freeway scope of work includes major road and bridge upgrades, a new interchange connecting the Eastern Freeway to the North East Link tunnels, smart traffic management technology upgrades and new noise protection to meet Victoria’s toughest traffic noise standards, new and upgraded walking and cycling connections, upgrades to Koonung Creek Reserve and revitalised wetlands and open spaces for the community.

Over the past year, Laing O’Rourke and its alliance partners have worked collaboratively with the Victorian government and has provided design and constructability expertise to support the project’s planning process. This included development of an urban design and landscape plan which was recently exhibited for public comment.

Site preparation work is now well underway, with major works starting next year. The project will be complete in 2028.

