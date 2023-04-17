Laing O’Rourke clarifies cement position

Laing O'Rourke's pre-cast yard, Explore Manufacturing, continues to use OPC

Contrary to what we reported last week, Laing O’Rourke is committed to the continued use of OPC in its concrete, but will dilute its carbon content more than it has previously.

When The Construction Index received what appeared to be a definitive statement form Laing O’Rourke on the matter, titled Low carbon concrete to become standard on all Laing O’Rourke UK projects, it appeared unambiguous to us.

“Laing O’Rourke’s low carbon concrete uses lower carbon alternatives to Portland cement. These include GGBS (ground granulated blast-furnace slag) and PFA (pulverised fly ash),” it stated, as a matter of fact.

However, Laing O’Rourke has contacted us today asking us to clarify that this does not mean that it will not be using ordinary Portland cement. Simply, it will be using OPC mixed with GGBS and PFA – as many have been doing years – to dilute the carbon content.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk