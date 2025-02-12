Laing O’Rourke founder takes over as chair

Sir John Parker (left) and Ray O'Rourke

Sir John Parker has decided to step down as Laing O’Rourke Group chair on 31st March, the end of the company’s 2025 financial year, after eight years in the post.

“On behalf of Laing O’Rourke, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sir John for his contribution to our business,” Ray O’Rourke said. “We are deeply grateful for his steadfast stewardship and tireless commitment which has been instrumental in bringing our vision and purpose to life.

“Testament to that commitment, Sir John has agreed to retain an ambassadorial role, which will ensure the company continues to benefit from his experience and wise counsel.”

He added: “I am looking forward to working with my son, our group CEO Cathal O’Rourke, and our board members as we continue to implement our strategy to push the boundaries of modern construction – which is the only way to change the nature of the work we do.”

He concluded: “I have spent my entire career in this industry, spanning some 50 years and I believe it is the best industry there is, but I also know, now is the time to make the step change needed to improve the way we deliver major infrastructure – for our people, our clients and our delivery partners.”

Sir John Parker said: “I am proud of my time as group chair of the Laing O’Rourke Corporation. I have always been struck by the high calibre of people who serve on the Laing O’Rourke Board, on its executive committees and those people who deliver its projects across the UK, Middle East and Australia.

“They are driven by a sincere sense of purpose, confident in the knowledge the work they do every day, serves humanity and improves lives. I have every confidence that Laing O’Rourke will continue to build on its recent successes and achieve its goal to transform the business and the wider sector for future generations.”

John Parker, aged 82, was knighted in 2001 for services to defence and shipbuilding, having been chief executive of defence contractor Babcock and before that the Belfast shipbuilder Harland & Wolff.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk