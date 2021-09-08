Laing O’Rourke recruits new digital chief

Adrian Spragg

Adrian Spragg joins Laing O’Rourke from Accenture, where he was managing director of its UK aerospace and defence business.

Before that he was maritime sector leader for PwC and earlier in his career led the design team for a nuclear submarine programme with BAE Systems. He has a Master’s degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from University College London and an MBA from the University of Bath.

Group technical director Andrew Wolstenholme, to whom Adrian Spragg will report, said: “Adrian is an experienced leader of digital transformation in complex capital programmes, bringing more than 25 years’ experience – predominantly in the aerospace, defence and maritime sectors – to Laing O’Rourke.”

In his new role, Adrian Spragg will lead the digitisation of all of the firm’s workplaces, including its UK manufacturing facilities and projects, and will focus business processes to drive customer value and make all work as efficient, easy, safe and sustainable as possible.

“Digital will become even more important in construction delivery and I am excited to be joining a company with a long history of innovation and the opportunities for more productive, safer and sustainable buildings and infrastructure,” Mr Spragg said.

