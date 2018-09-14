Laing O’Rourke team installs 195m-long bridge

The Ayliffes Road Bridge was moved into place using self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) operated by specialist Sarens. The 3,600t structure was the final – and largest - offsite-manufactured bridge on the project.

The AU$620m (£340m) Darlington Upgrade project in South Australia involves the construction of eight bridges to improve connectivity and traffic flow in the area. Laing O’Rourke and Fulton Hogan, working as the Gateway South consortium, were named as preferred bidder for the contract in late 2015.

The 377m-long Ayliffes Road bridge is being constructed in two halves. The southern section of the bridge is being built on-site from the ground up, while the northern section was constructed offline’ and then transported and lifted into place.

Building offsite significantly reduces traffic impacts and has required only one partial closure of an intersection rather than numerous full weekend closures. The closure was even shorter than predicted: access was returned to motorists six hours ahead of schedule.