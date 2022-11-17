Laing O’Rourke wins Dubai data centre contract

CGI of the completed project

It will be the Laing O’Rourke’s fifth data centre for Khazna in the Middle East.

The data centre building, to be constructed on a 26,000m2 site, will comprise four separate ‘pods’, each with two data halls totalling 5MW per pod, plus seven auxiliary data halls totalling 1.45MW.

Laing O’Rourke’s scope includes the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the data centre building plus the technical fit-out for each of the four pods and auxiliary data halls.

The contract also includes construction of a three-storey office building with what LOR describes as an “enhanced façade”.

The project will be constructed and certified in accordance with the Uptime Institute’s Tier III design criteria, which means it can be maintained without the requirement for a total shutdown or equipment replacement.

The centre will also meet the sustainability criteria of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold and target a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of below 1.5, making it highly efficient for the region.

Jason Lowe, general manager for Laing O’Rourke’s Middle East business, said: “We are delighted to extend our long-term client relationship with Khazna on this prestigious data centre project. Integrating our Group’s capability for design management, construction, MEP and fit-out talents in one team provides clients with a clear advantage in terms of surety of delivery.”

Kevin Ayling, senior director (technical programme management) for Khazna Data Centres, commented: “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Laing O’Rourke with this project. The team submitted the best overall bid in terms of [health, safety & environment] and performance management as well as demonstrating proven data centre construction quality and capability.”

The first phase of the project is due to be handed over to Khazna in September 2023 with the full project completion in the first quarter of 2024.

