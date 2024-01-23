Laing O’Rourke wins Pirbright barracks revamp

Ministry of Defence civil servants line up behind (l-r) Laing O’Rourke preconstruction lead Rachael Cunningham, director Martin Staehr, DIO deputy director Jeremy Hollard and Major General Richard Clements, director B&I, Army

Alexander Barracks is Laing O’Rourke’s first assignment under the MoD’s strategic alliance contract. Laing O’Rourke’s was one of seven companies who signed the strategic alliance contract in May 2023 to deliver the £5.1bn defence estate optimisation (DEO) programme.

Work starts this month with phased delivery during coming years.

The Alexander Barracks project is designed deliver infrastructure required to create a ‘centre of excellence’ for non-infantry basic training for the British Army, which is being co-located at Pirbright under the DEO programme, enabling the closure of Sir John Moore Barracks in Winchester and Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham.

The new facilities at Alexander Barracks will comprise: permanent staff and recruit single living accommodation; officer mess facilities; a combined training centre and two headquarters offices; an improvement to the medical and dental facilities with additional rehabilitation treatment facilities; a reception centre, guardhouse and tailors, and additional facilities for the Army Leadership Studies Centre.

As well as the new facilities within the barracks, a nursery will be built outside the barracks for both service families and the local community.

Martin Staehr, director of UK Building at Laing O’Rourke, said: “The strategic alliance approach represents best practice in terms of public sector procurement. It is highly efficient and enables vital collaboration on elements that are critical for successful delivery, such as standardisation of design. This means we can fully deploy our manufacturing-led operating model and use modern methods of construction to improve programme, quality, sustainability outcomes and worker safety.”

Major General Richard Clements, director of army basing & infrastructure, said: “The significant investment that has been announced at Alexander Barracks Pirbright will deliver critical infrastructure to support the British Army’s future capability and operational requirements, as set out in Future Soldier.

“In addition, the project will enhance quality of life for soldiers embarking on their army career, ensuring they have access to modern, high-quality facilities to support them throughout their initial training.”

