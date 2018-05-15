Lakehouse lands £55m Welsh home improvements deal

Lakehouse has won a £55m contract to improve the energy efficiency of more than 6,000 homes in Wales.

Lakehouse has been selected for the Arbed 3 programme under the Welsh government’s Warm Homes programme.

The contract, worth up to £55m over an initial three year term, will be delivered through the Arbed am Byth joint venture between the Lakehouse’s Everwarm subsidiary and the Energy Saving Trust. The contract runs until 2021 but there is potential for a two-year extension.

Everwarm will manage a range of services, including insulation and central heating upgrades, as well as provide householders with advice to help reduce their energy use and utility bills. The Contract will involve a number of important aspects:

Chief operating officer Michael McMahon said: "The successful award of the Arbed 3 contract builds on the excellent work performed by Everwarm and Energy Saving Trust with the Scottish government's area based flagship Home Energy Efficiency Programme for Scotland. The contract was Everwarm's key strategic target, taking the business into a new country, whilst capitalising on its existing expertise."