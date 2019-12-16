Lambe lands Keepmoat's Buxton earthworks

M Lambe Construction has been appointed to deliver the groundworks, earthworks and civil engineering works at Keepmoat Homes’ Foxlow Farm scheme in Buxton.

M Lambe will deliver the bulk earthworks strategy, on-site roads and sewers, and the plot works for 395 new homes. Its works also include the installation of a balancing pond, an attenuation system, 278 works and extensive rock breakout and processing.

Director Michael Lambe said: “This significant new contract underlines our position as an industry-leading civil engineering contractor which strives for excellence in every respect. We have adapted our business to work in collaboration with our clients, providing ‘expert advice’ and ‘bespoke solutions’ to help solve their problems, reduce costs, deliver efficiency and eliminate risk.”

