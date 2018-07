A Bloor Homes development

Bloor Homes has contracted M Lambe Construction to undertake highway improvements and build a spine road for a housing estate of 750 new-build homes.

Director Michael Lambe said: “Bloor Homes is a very ambitious brand who we have had ambitions to form a strong partnership with for quite some time. We are naturally delighted to be appointed to deliver this very important project to Blythe Valley Park.”