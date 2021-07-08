Lambeth names maintenance contractors

Fortem will take on housing maintenance in north Lambeth

Fortem’s contract is worth up to £10m a year for an initial six years with potential to extend it by a further eight years.

Fortem, previously called Willmott Dixon Partnerships, will deliver reactive repairs, preventative maintenance, and void services for the council from 12th July in the north of the borough.

It is one of 10 multi-million pound repair and maintenance contracts that Lambeth Council has signed with new providers as part of a drive to improve services for its tenants. They include responsive repairs, gas and water systems, and lift maintenance.

As well as Fortem, Lambeth as given contracts to Wates, T. Brown, OCO, MPS, NRT Group, OpenView, RJ Lifts and Amalgamated Lifts. They are collectively worth just over £35m a year.

They run from July 2021 to July 2027 for a total amount of £219.556m, with the option to extend for two additional four-year periods to July 2031 and July 2034.

Cllr Maria Kay, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said: “Through introducing more competition for council projects, our expectation is that the residents will have a better experience from our repairs service.

“There will be a broad mix of expertise among the contractors, and the new pricing structure will act as an incentive for contractors to get the job right first time.”

