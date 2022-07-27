Lampton Parkside tops out

To mark this significant highlight in the ten-year project, senior representatives of the partnership came together on July 20th to celebrate reaching the highest point of construction with a special ceremony atop the nine-storey Green Square Building, the tallest structure on the sustainable development.

Once complete, Lampton Parkside will provide 780 new homes to the local community, comprising 563 for private sale and 217 affordable apartments.

Marking the occasion Andy Hill, chief executive at The Hill Group said: “Today marks an important milestone in the construction of Lampton Parkside and we are delighted to celebrate this occasion with our partners Notting Hill Genesis. This project, which builds on our experience in delivering mixed-use schemes, will provide much needed energy efficient homes to Hounslow.”

John Hughes, Group Director of Housing for Notting Hill Genesis said: “This has already proven to be incredibly popular development and I am confident the next phase will be no exception. We are committed to providing high quality, affordable apartments in attractive and thriving places that our residents are proud to call home – and we know Lampton Parkside will more than meet those expectations.”

Leader of the Council, counsellor Shantanu Rajawat, added: “I am pleased to see the new homes will be energy efficient with sustainable features. As a council we are committed to making sure Hounslow has cleaner air and easy access to green spaces.

“Yet for me, the biggest achievement is that 217 homes will be affordable. Like many London boroughs, Hounslow is facing an acute housing shortage and these homes are a small, yet vital, stepping-stone in tackling the current housing crisis. I would like to thank Notting Hill Genesis and Hill for building these affordable homes and I look forward to working with them again in the future.”

