Lancashire plant thieves sent to jail

A total of 46 plant machines were stolen mainly in the northwest between 2015 and 2018, and then sold to a gang who operated out of an industrial unit in Nelson, where the machines were modified to hide original identification numbers.

The gang in Nelson then sold the machines on to buyers across Europe and in some cases as far away as Australia.

The machines were valued between £8,000 and £105,000 each, with the total value thought to be approximately £1.3m.

Those who went on to purchase the machines believed they were buying from legitimate businesses and only became aware they had bought stolen goods when the equipment was seized as part of the police investigation.

The members of the gang each played different roles, but all appeared at Preston Crown Court this week for sentencing. They are:

Max Wynn, 34, of Plymouth Grove, Wigan – eight and a half years in prison

Richard Wynn, 47, of Ravenoak Lane, Burnley – eight and a half years in prison

Alex Grice, 33, of Brunshaw Road, Burnley – five years and 11 months in prison

Karl Langley, 44, of Nelson Road, Burnley – two years in prison, suspended for 18 months

Craig Douglas, 41, of ADDRESS – 18 months in prison, suspended for 18 months

Gavin Mellor, 53, of Hope Street, Burnley – two years in prison, suspended for 18 months

Ian Mellor, 72, of Clwyd Street, Ruthin – 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months

Max Wynn was described as the “driving force” behind the operation. He was the director of the company that bought and sold on the stolen machines and his name was on the lease of the industrial unit in Nelson. Paperwork also revealed that he charged all of his customers VAT but never submitted a tax return.

The investigation was launched after a victim, who had a digger stolen from him, noticed that an identical vehicle was being sold from the unit in Nelson. Officers attended the unit and although the digger had been moved on, they found Max Wynn and Alex Grice in the act of cloning another stolen machine.

The stolen digger was later tracked down with another two stolen vehicles in the Clayton le Moors area.

One of the men who bought several of the stolen machines, believing he was buying from a legitimate company, said: “I have been trading in the plant/machinery business for over 20 years and my business has been built on trust and goodwill. Immediately on receiving the information from the police I have felt like my good name has been tarnished, and helpless to do anything about it.”

PC Neil Goodison of Lancashire Police said: “We linked the high-value thefts of plant machinery to Max Wynn, and our investigation then led us to the other six men, and the industrial unit in Nelson.

“In total we uncovered a conspiracy involving more than a million pounds worth of equipment, which was stolen from innocent victims and – via Max Wynn and his gang – then modified to hide its identification and sold on to further innocent victims.

“The group’s audacity was staggering, with stolen machinery sold on to unsuspecting buyers locally and as far away as Spain, Sweden and even Australia.

“We welcome these sentences and hope they serve as a warning that we take criminal activity like this very seriously. We will not stand for our rural communities being targeted in this way, leaving innocent people suffering financially and mentally.”

