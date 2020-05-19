Land assembly complete for Trent Basin regeneration

Trent Basin

Blueprint Regeneration’s Trent Basin scheme is a £100m housing development that is part of the city’s 250-acre Waterside regeneration area along the banks of the Trent.

The final tranche of land required to deliver Blueprint’s plan has now been acquired.

Phases one and two at Trent Basin are already complete with most of the homes sold. Work on phase three began just before Covid-19 lockdown measures came into force and is temporarily suspended.

Once complete, the Trent Basin neighbourhood will consist of 400 apartments, townhouses and mews houses.

Blueprint chief executive Sam Veal said: “This latest acquisition at Trent Basin marks an important juncture for the neighbourhood unlocking the final parcel of land to bring the whole masterplan and new infrastructure together. Understandably construction on site is currently paused but, the team at Blueprint are busy setting in place plans for the additional services, landscaping projects and shared public spaces that we believe are key to wellbeing and a strong sense of community.

“All Blueprint developments centre on the people who will live in our homes. We give pedestrians priority over the car and think carefully about how streetscapes, landscaping and layouts create pleasant journeys through the neighbourhood. supporting cohesive and sustainable communities.”

Other Blueprint developments in the East Midlands include Green Street in the Meadows, Nottingham Science Park and Phoenix Square, Leicester.

