Landsec starts hunt for new leader

Robert Noel, Landsec chief executive since 2012, will stay in post only until a successor is appointed and settled in through a handover period.

Mr Noel said: "I've been fortunate to lead talented and dedicated teams as we've transformed the portfolio, culture and financial strength of the business over the last decade. Next year I will have spent ten years at Landsec, eight as chief executive. With the business well positioned for the current market, a growing pipeline and a clear strategy for the future, it's the right time for me to move on."

Chairman Cressida Hogg said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Rob for the energy and commitment with which he has led the company through a period of change and growth, transforming the portfolio and strengthening the balance sheet. Under his leadership Landsec has developed iconic buildings, especially in Victoria, in the City and at Westgate in Oxford. We respect his decision to retire after nearly eight years as chief executive and look forward to continuing to work with him until a successor is in place."

Robert Noel, now aged 55, was a school contemporary of another major construction industry figure, Berkeley Group chief executive Robert Perrins – Noel was in the year above Perrins at Marlborough College. The teenage Roberts were better known respectively as Nobby and (inevitably) Reg.

