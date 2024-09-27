  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri September 27 2024

  3. Lanes, Cappagh Browne and McAllister land Southern Water deals

9 hours Southern Water has awarded £540m-worth of contracts to three companies to improve its wastewater network performance.

Over the upcoming 2025-30 asset management period (AMP8), Lanes Group, Cappagh Browne and McAllister Bros will be responsible for delivering essential frontline sewer services for Southern Water.

Work will be carried out across four lots. Maintenance and manholes workstreams will be the responsibility of Lanes Group, while Cappagh Browne will deliver on sewer rehabilitation projects and McAllister Bros on sewer sealing.

The contracts will start in April 2025, spanning all five years of the AMP8 spending period, with the potential for extensions. The total combined value of the contracts is approximately £540m.

This announcement follows Southern Water’s previous award last month of £3.7bn-worth of  contracts under the capital delivery supply chain for AMP8. [See previous report here.] 

Southern Water’s head of wastewater networks Alex Saunders said:  “We are delighted to have secured partnerships with industry leading suppliers who are experts in their respective technical disciplines.  These agreements prepare Southern Water to meet the service levels expected by our customers and will help us to deliver on our environmental improvement ambitions for years to come.”

Construction News

