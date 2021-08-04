Lantra and NPORS joint announcement

Lantra and NPORS LTD a CSCS partner card scheme are pleased to announce that they are working in collaboration to introduce a new, robust and industry developed and approved option to the construction plant sector.

Lantra has developed and are now able to release the following qualifications:

NVQ Level 2 Certificate in Plant Operations (Construction)

NVQ Level 2 Diploma in Plant Operations (Construction)

NVQ Level 2 Diploma in Controlling Lifting Operations – Slinger/Signaller (Construction)

One of the leading awarding bodies in the UK, Lantra has teamed up with NPORS, one of the longest established construction plant operator card schemes in the UK to offer a one stop shop solution for employers and individuals alike.

Lantra has a wealth of knowledge and experience in developing and offering qualifications and with NPORS knowledge and experience as a plant operator card scheme, employers, individuals, and the construction sector can be reassured that plant machinery operatives will receive the highest caliber of training and assessment.

As NPORS is a construction skills certification scheme (CSCS) partner card scheme this initiative will allow NPORS accredited training providers the opportunity to register with Lantra to deliver the NVQ as well as delivering the training and testing to enable individuals to achieve the NPORS/CSCS trained operator card (Red Card) – NVQ –NPORS/CSCS competent operator card (Blue Card).

The two bodies are also working together to offer a solution for those wishing to pursue the construction plant pperative apprenticeship route and work is ongoing to offer industry another choice of end point assessment organisation (EPAO).

Lantra Chief Operating Officer Robert Tabor said, “We are pleased to be working with NPORS to bring a practical, industry focussed solution to the market which provides employers with a choice in how they demonstrate the high standards the industry requires”.

NPORS Managing Director Julie Senior said, “We are very pleased and proud to be working in collaboration with Lantra on these initiatives and we feel that with the wealth of knowledge and experience of both organisations we can offer a very valuable, highly credible and robust alternative solution to those currently on offer”.

