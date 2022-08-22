Larsen & Toubro secures refinery upgrade contract

IOCL’s Panipat refinery expansion project will increase refining capacity from 15 million tonnes/year to 25 million tonnes/year to meet the growth in demand of petroleum products.

L&T’s engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning contract will involve setting up a residue hydrocracker unit, under license from French company Axens, with a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes/year.

It also involves upgrading the vacuum residue to produce high-value commercial products, mainly diesel. The contract is awarded through international competitive bidding on a lump sum turnkey basis.

Subramanian Sarma, L&T’s director and senior executive vice president (energy) said, “We are very delighted to be part of this large expansion project… We are fully committed to delivering the complex process units with high standards of health, safety and quality.”

