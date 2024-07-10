Later living specialist tees up workload

From the Churchill Living brochure...

Churchill Living, which specialises in building and operating retirement flats for downsizing seniors, is in growth mode and looking for land.

It has bought seven sites to develop, in: Cirencester (Gloucestershire), Kingswinford (Dudley), Meanwood (Leeds), Rustington (West Sussex), Salisbury (Wiltshire), Seaford (East Sussex) and Welling (Kent).

Churchill Living’s regional land buying teams are exploring further opportunities to invest in new town centre sites across the country, where it can regenerate previously developed land close to local shops and amenities. Empty shops, office, car showrooms and pubs are all being looked at for development potential.

Churchill’s chairman, chief executive and co-founder Spencer McCarthy said: “To meet the demand for quality housing for the over 60s we’re looking for more of the right land in the right locations to add new award-winning later living developments to those we’re already building and selling across the country.”

Churchill currently has nearly 200 developments across the country, all on brownfield sites within walking distance of town centre amenities.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk