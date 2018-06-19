Law firm diversifies into quantity surveying

James Gundy

It is thought to be the first law firm in the UK to set up in construction services.

The new division is headed by James Gundy, formerly a director of Aecom.

Blake Morgan partner Philip Jardine explained: “As a firm, we need to be innovative in our thinking and work hard to develop new services that add value to our clients and grow our revenue streams.

“Project and cost management are important services within the property and construction industry. We often find ourselves working alongside consultants and/or in-house teams on large capital programmes and have been keen for some time to explore the opportunity of developing our client offering in this area.”

He said: “As part of our Built Environment division, the new team of surveyors will complement our existing real estate, planning and construction practice groups across the firm. They will be based in our Cardiff office but work throughout the UK. We are delighted to have them on board and are very excited about the new opportunities that this will bring.”

James Gundy said: “Blake Morgan is an innovative Top 50 UK law firm with a strong regional presence across Wales and southern England. The team has a well-established property and construction offering with teams of highly regarded lawyers that specialise in all aspects of commercial, residential, urban, coastal and mixed-use projects.

“As a team, we will work alongside our new colleagues to deliver a truly integrated service across the public and private sectors that encompasses all aspects of project and cost management consultancy.

“We believe that this will offer clients the unique benefit of a combined approach to property and construction law with practical application and delivery experience.”