Leadership changes at Murphy

Murphy’s new managing director, Nick Fletcher, is an Ulsterman who spent the first 18 years of his career with Lagan, joining as a graduate engineer and rising to managing director. In 2007 he joined Laing O’Rourke as managing director for Ireland, moving to Morgan Sindall in 2014 as civil engineering MD. He returned to Lagan in summer 2017.

He is also president of the Ireland Windsurfing Association.

A former colleague from Morgan Sindall, HR director Dawn Moore, is also joining Murphy in January as group director of people. Before joining Morgan Sindall, she held senior HR roles at Tarmac, Northern Foods and Keepmoat.

Peter Anderson joined Murphy as managing director from Balfour Beatty in 2017, becoming COO a year later. He has now decided to leave Murphy to pursue other opportunities, the company said.

CEO John Murphy said “Both Dawn and Nick bring with them significant experience and skills, and are a great addition to our leadership team. Investing in our people and self-delivery capability is an essential part of how we work, and I’m sure both of them will help us continue to do that.”

He added: “I’m grateful for Peter’s contribution, professionalism and support for the past few years, and wish him the very best for the future.”

