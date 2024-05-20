Lee Marley returns to profit

Lee Marley

Lee Marley Brickwork Limited grew turnover by 22% to £79.8m in the year to December 2023 (2022: £65.6m) and made a pre-tax profit of £2.0m (2022: £2.0m loss).

The operating loss of £1.8m in 2022 became a £3.6m operating profit in 2023.

The increase in turnover was attributed to growth in both of the company’s core divisions – brickwork and scaffolding.

Lee Marley Brickwork started 2024 with a record order book of £114m (2023: £81m), underpinned by growing investment in affordable housing and institutional investment in build-to-rent housing, the accounts report.

Founder and chief executive Lee Marley said: “We continue to operate within our available facilities and we have a resilient balance sheet, underpinning by continued investment in plant, equipment and staff, which positions the business for growth in 2024.”

