Leeds approves £40m student accommodation scheme

CGI of the Carlton Hill development in Woodhouse

The plans were submitted by Pickard Properties, a local developer behind the Spinning Acres development in Far Headlingley

The 604-bed scheme at Carlton Hill, Lofthouse Terrace, Woodhouse, will replace a four-floor, 239-bed development which was developed on the same site by Pickard Properties in 2001.

The client’s project team includes Halliday Clark Architects with Fox Lloyd Jones as quantity surveyor/project manager and engineers Sweco and Hoare Lea.

Construction is expected to start on site in autumn 2020 following the appointment of a contractor. The scheme is due for completion in the summer of 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk