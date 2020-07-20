  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue July 21 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Leeds approves £40m student accommodation scheme

Leeds approves £40m student accommodation scheme

17 hours Leeds City Council has giving planning permission for the construction of a £40m student accommodation scheme in the Woodhouse district of the city, near the university.

CGI of the Carlton Hill development in Woodhouse
CGI of the Carlton Hill development in Woodhouse

The plans were submitted by Pickard Properties, a local developer behind the Spinning Acres development in Far Headlingley

The 604-bed scheme at Carlton Hill, Lofthouse Terrace, Woodhouse, will replace a four-floor, 239-bed development which was developed on the same site by Pickard Properties in 2001. 

The client’s project team includes Halliday Clark Architects with Fox Lloyd Jones as quantity surveyor/project manager and engineers Sweco and Hoare Lea.

Construction is expected to start on site in autumn 2020 following the appointment of a contractor. The scheme is due for completion in the summer of 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »