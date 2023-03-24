Leeds approves £500m South Bank development

The plans include the refurbishment of The Commercial public house

Build-to-rent (BTR) developer and operator Platform plans to build a 1.3 million sq ft mixed-use neighbourhood on a brownfield site on Sweet Street West that has been vacant since 2009.

Construction is expected to start before the end of the year, once a contractor has been appointed.

The masterplan shows up to 1,350 BTR apartments with leisure, dining and entertainment amenities around a new public square. The development incorporates the refurbishment of an old pub, The Commercial.

The masterplan also includes two new office buildings of 96,000 sq ft and 48,000 sq ft respectively, with floorplates of up to 15,000 sq ft. Platform is targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating for the office buildings.

Platform, which owns the freehold to the site, intends to start enabling works straight away, alongside detailed design and a construction tender process for the first phase of the development to start on site before the end of the year.

Chief executive Jean-Marc Vandevivere said: “The green light from Leeds City Council is the news that we have been waiting for, and we are incredibly pleased that we can now progress with our development which is set to become one of the most desirable residential and office communities in the city.

“This will be Platform’s largest development yet, taking our portfolio to 4,000 apartments and value of over £1bn as we continue to add further BTR opportunities across the UK.”

A new public square will be the focus of the development

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk