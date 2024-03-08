Leeds-Bradford tram plans set out

Illustrative rendering of the Leeds-Bradford tram

The aspiration is to get spades in the ground in 2028 when construction of the early stage of the project will begin.

Phase one would include two tram lines serving Leeds and Bradford, The Leeds Line and the Bradford Line. The Leeds Line would take people between St James’ Hospital, through Leeds city centre and on to Elland Road and the White Rose Shopping Centre.

The Bradford Line would run from Leeds city centre to Bradford city centre – also linking Bradford Forster Square station with the new Bradford rail station. This line supports Bradford's plans to regenerate the city’s southern gateway, which includes the new Bradford rail station.

The Combined Authority would also work with Kirklees Council to look into how to include a Dewsbury Line in future.

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said: “Today is a key milestone in our plan to create a better-connected region that works for all. By setting out our plans to submit to government, we are taking a major step forward towards the biggest infrastructure project West Yorkshire has seen since the development of the motorways six decades ago.

"This will be transformational for the North, helping our communities to thrive and our economy to flourish - benefitting generations to come with greater opportunity and prosperity.

“We know that mass transit systems have successfully helped to regenerate areas right across the country by boosting connectivity, opportunity and prosperity – and we will work tirelessly to make sure that happens here in West Yorkshire.”

The submission of the combined authority’s strategic outline case document to the Department for Transport is set to be approved by members of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on 14th March 2024. The document will then be sent to the government for approval to continue with the development of the scheme.

The project will be subject to a full business case and approvals process. The exact route will be subject to full public consultation.

Bradford City Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said: “West Yorkshire is currently the biggest region in the country without a mass transit system. These tram proposals are part of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for comprehensive new transport links, which will undoubtedly enhance people’s lives.

“We are already making good progress on developing plans for better rail transport nationally for Bradford, and this exciting new mass transit system supports our aim to connect Bradford more widely across West Yorkshire and also to connect the two Bradford city centre stations.”

Leeds City Council leader James Lewis said: “Mass transit will transform transport across our city and the wider region, helping to boost our economy and bringing our communities within easier reach of jobs and leisure opportunities.

“This is an important step forward in delivering mass transit, but there is still much to do and we are committed to working with the combined authority and our partners so this can be achieved for the benefit of people across West Yorkshire.”

