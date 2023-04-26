Leeds consulting engineer crosses the Pennines

Dudley's Voyage Care project in Ellesmere Port.

Dudleys Consulting Engineers decided to open a Lancashire office after a spate of commissions in the northwest region, from the retail and social care sectors.

The firm is supporting store developments in Leigh and Great Harwood for retailer Home Bargains and care home projects for Voyage Care with in Burnley, Ellesmere Port and Liverpool.

Dudleys is also appointed to assist in the delivery of the latest phase of development at Logistics North, an industrial park near Bolton, with further projects including Runcorn Services and new trade units on Carl Fogarty Way in Blackburn.

The new Manchester office, at 130 Bury New Road, Prestwich is headed by board director Paul Brownlow.

Dudleys was incorporated in 2009 in Horsforth, in the northwest Leeds. Clients include Leeds United FC, Leeds Bradford Airport and tea merchant Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate.

The firm increased fee earnings by 10% in 2022 to £1.82m from its 25 engineering staff. It is projecting a further 10% year or year growth for the next three years to achieve £2.66m in 2025.

Managing director Andy Walker said: “We are delighted to announce our office opening in the northwest. Whilst we have served clients in the region for some years, our expanding portfolio now requires a more locally based team. We are optimistic about future business growth in the region and look forward to making our presence more widely known across the industry.”

