Leeds contractor opens Teesside office

I&G's Stockton team in their new office

Illingworth & Gregory (I&G), acquired by Hull’s Sewell Group in 2017, is looking to expand across the north of England.

Recent projects have included a new critical care unit at Barnsley Hospital, a £6m refurbishment of the ophthalmology department at St James Hospital in Leeds and popcorn factory for KP Snacks in Pontefract.

I&G managing director Christopher Carline said: “In the last five years, we’ve seen our turnover increase from £6m to over £21m, as we’ve taken on multi-million-pound projects and seen our partnerships with existing clients develop.

“We’re now getting more and more work in the northeast, so it feels like the right time to expand into the area. Our new Stockton office will give us a base from which we can work across the northeast, giving us more opportunities to work on projects across the area.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk