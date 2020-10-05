Leeds looks to modern methods to speed £500m hospital revamp

Leeds General Infirmary

The site for the project is a constrained city centre site and the NHS trust anticipates that the eventual design will involve ‘a vertical solution’ using substantial offsite construction.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has published a prior information notice (PIN) to alert the market to the upcoming procurement of the design team and main contractor to deliver a new purpose-built adult hospital and Leeds children's hospital on the Leeds General Infirmary site.

A strategic outline case and outline business case have already been approved by the trust and the Department for Health & Social Care. The trust has also secured outline planning consent for the scheme.

The project has been included in phase 1 of the government's health infrastructure plan, to be delivered by the end of 2025.

The PIN states: “The Trust shall require the design and contractor teams to ensure that a robust approach to the Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) and modern methods of construction (MMC) are considered and embedded from the outset. The Trust is also seeking innovative solutions to assist the trust in responding to the digital hospital and sustainability/net zero carbon agendas.”

Contractors interested in bidding for work on the project are invited to a virtual open day, which is being held on 21st October 2020.

The virtual open day for the project will provide an opportunity for the market to ask questions on the project and the trust's approach, and for the client to assess interest and capacity of providers in the design, contractor, and specialist subcontractor market to manage and deliver the scope of the intended works within the proposed timescales.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk