Colas and Hinko Construction are set to share £60m-worth of highways work on the streets of Leeds over the next four years.

The contract, which runs from June 2021 to June 2025, is for the provision of various types of highway and civil engineering works. Work will be instructed on an as-and-when basis to one or other of the two chosen suppliers.

