Leeds office block converted to flats

Fairfax House is being turned into flats

Work has started on the conversion of Fairfax House, a landmark office building in Leeds’ Arena Quarter, into 168 residential apartments.

Fairfax House, on the corner of Merrion Street and Wade Lane, is being developed by Leeds based property company YPP. The conversion has been designed by Brewster Bye Architects.

The main seven-storey office building, which was built in the 1960s, is being transformed into 154 studio and one-bedroom apartments, which already had permitted development approval.

In addition, Brewster Bye secured planning permission earlier in the year for a two-storey rooftop extension that will have of 14, one, two and three bedroom apartments, and will replace an existing rooftop plant structure. Amenity space for residents will also be incorporated into the scheme.

Main contractor Colbre Projects, from Rossendale, is expected to complete the works in August 2023.

Contract value was not disclosed by gross development value (GDV) is put at £30m.

Andrew Chapman, associate director at Brewster Bye Architects, said: “Fairfax House is a very distinctive Leeds building in a prominent city centre location, but it was no longer fit for purpose and looked dated in this fast-evolving part of the city.

“As part of the development’s design, we’ve made major improvements to enhance the building’s appearance, which will include partial glazing and recladding, and a smart new welcoming feature entrance will be created. This will be complemented by a generous outdoor and indoor amenity space for residents to enjoy across the ground and upper ground floors, that will offer landscaped seating areas and various other communal spaces.”

YPP is also the developer behind other developments in Leeds’ Arena and Northern Quarters: Havana Residence, Q1, Belgrave & Warwick and Commerce House, which is under construction.

