Leeds United appoints team for stadium expansion

Elland Road's West Stand is set for redevelopment, as is the North Stand

Leeds United has appointed stadium-specialist architect KSS, structural engineer Buro Happold and a management team from RISE to design and manage its stadium expansion project.

A local transport consultant has been commissioned to help plan access routes and manage traffic flows during construction.

Elland Road currently has a capacity of 37,645 seats; the plan is to redevelop the North and West Stands to increase this to around 53,000.

Elland Road in its current form has sold out for every match over the last six years and there are 26,000 supporters on the waiting list for season tickets. The team was promoted from the Championship to the Premier League in 2020 and stayed up for three seasons before relegation in 2023. Last season they narrowly missed on an immediate bounce-back, losing to Southampton in the play-off final.

Since July 2023 Leeds United has been owned by US 49ers Enterprises, which also owns the San Francisco 49ers American football club.

Elland Road stadium, home of the city’s football club since 1919, had been under council ownership since 2004 but reverted back to the club earlier this year, sparking planning to begin on an expansion.

Paraag Marathe, chairman of Leeds United Football Club and president of 49ers Enterprises, said: “We recognise how important Elland Road is to the Leeds United fans and the wider community. The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented. Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game, in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input.”

Leeds City Council leader James Lewis said: “This investment can also be a catalyst for wider regeneration plans of south Leeds, which represents an opportunity of national significance. Getting there will be easier with work to improve Leeds station and the introduction of a White Rose rail station, along with the potential of a proposed mass transit route from the city centre close to the ground. We’ve had some very positive initial meetings with their team and look forward to working with them on this important vision, to ensure this project moves forward and unlocks significant benefits to the city and its communities.”

