Leeds' Wellington Plaza set for £50m revamp

A joint venture between Asset Capital and Prescient Capital purchased Wellington Plaza, a prominent 1980s building on Wellington Street in Leeds, last year with plans for redevelopment.

The developers intend to go out to tender in the new year. With an anticipated 18 month build programme, the development is expected to achieve completion for occupation by the spring 2026.

Designed by DLA Architecture, the approved plans will increase floor space availability from 21,000 sq ft to 77,000 sq ft with Grade A specification floorplates up to 10,000 sq ft. A total redesign of the buildings’ façade is influenced by the local conservation area. The developers are targeting BREEAM Outstanding, NABERS 5 Star, Fitwell 3 Star and Wired Score Platinum certification.

The internal space is designed to support the post-pandemic hybrid way of working with total flexibility for occupiers fit out. Communal spaces will include a large roof top terrace, sky lounge, and business lounge linked into reception for occupiers and their guests.

Asset Capital chief executive Daniel Newett said: “We have plans to not only bring the site in line with its neighbouring grade A premises but surpass this with a specification that the city has not yet seen, redefining the term ‘super prime’.

“We are very much repurposing an existing building, in line with our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint, to provide an inspirational, collaborative, sustainable and futureproof working environment that is worthy of a leading European city for business.”

