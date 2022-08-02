Legrand adds cooling specialist

Legrand specialises in electrical and digital building infrastructures. It is a French company that has been manufacturing in the UK for more than 40 years. Acquiring USystems brings it the ColdLogik cooling technology, used for controlling the temperature of data centres. Legrand expects the acquisition to help expand its presence in the UK data centre market while also helping to grow USystems’ international business.

Pascal Stutz, chief executive of Legrand UK & Ireland, said: “The acquisition of USystems enables us to strengthen our position in the fastest growing segments of the data centre sector – HPC (high performance computing) and MDCs; complements our existing offering in the data centre white space market in both the UK and globally; and provides Legrand with additional expertise and capabilities in specialist cooling and energy efficiency technologies. All of which allows us to better serve customers’ needs through value-add, problem solving and an increasingly solutions-based approach to the markets we serve.”

USystems managing director Scott Bailey said: “USystems’ ColdLogik technology is in a prime position to support the data centre industry’s move towards a more sustainable, energy efficient future, as well as to meet HPC’s higher cooling requirements easily. Our Edge range of micro data centres complements Legrand’s existing portfolio and fits with their philosophy of developing a more integrated, solutions-based approach to helping their customers, as opposed to simple product-based deployments. We are excited to join the Legrand Group and to expand the USystems portfolio internationally.”

Usystems was incorporated 20 years ago by Michael Cook, who has now sold the business just ahead of his 60th birthday.

USystems has approximately 80 employees.

