Leicester landing for new Volvo 20-tonner

Volvo EC200E

The EC200E was launched at the 2019 Bauma fair in Munich to fill out the range between Volvo’s existing EC220E and EC180E models.

DTH managing director Dave Green said: “We prefer to align ourselves with premium brands for our plant fleet and were keen to be the first to take delivery of Volvo’s latest offering in the 20-tonne excavator market. We are confident the new EC200E will be a popular machine for the majority of our clients. Furthermore, since we already run a range of Volvo excavators and have been satisfied with their reliability, choosing the new 20-tonne machines for our mixed fleet of equipment made total sense.”

The two EC200Es were supplied to DTH Plant Hire in standard specification, which includes hose rupture valves to both boom and dipper cylinders, quick fit hydraulics and hammer/shear hydraulic lines. The combination of the 5.7-metre boom and 2.9-metre dipper arm gives the machine a maximum digging reach of 9.93 metres and a dig depth of 6.73 metres. The practical dumping height is 6.55 metres and the machine’s maximum lifting capacity across carriage at full reach is 2.8 tonnes.

DTH Plant Hire, established only in 2016, runs a fleet of excavators from 1.5 to 35 tonnes operating weight, as well as site dumpers, rollers and telehandlers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk