Interserve wins Leicester school contract

The construction works will enable the college to consolidate its estate on to one site following the merger of Countesthorpe College and Leysland High School.

Construction work is scheduled to start in October 2019, with completion in time for the new school year in August 2020.

The contract was awarded through the Education & Skills Funding Agency’s (EFSA) priority school building programme. Over the past 20 years, Interserve has built more than 30 priority school building programme and free school projects for the ESFA. In 2017, Interserve secured a place on all eight lots in the mid-value band of the ESFA’s £8bn construction framework.

Interserve divisional director Richard Scarrott, said: “The award of this contract follows our recent successful wins to redevelop the Cedars Academy in Birstall, and Hampton Lakes Primary School in Peterborough. This project will add to our portfolio of school work in the East Midlands, and once again exemplifies Interserve’s experience, expertise and capability in building award-winning education projects across the UK.”