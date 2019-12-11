Lendlease JV picked for $744m Melbourne rail contract

Three new stations including Edithvale will be built as part of the project

An alliance of Lendlease, Acciona Coleman Rail, WSP and Metro Trains Melbourne has won a contract worth AU$744m to remove five crossings on the Frankston line. Fulton Hogan and Metro Trains Melbourne will remove a level crossing on the Pakenham line under a contract worth AU$166m.

The contracts, which were awarded by the state of Victoria, are part of a programme to remove 75 dangerous and congested level crossings by 2025. Thirty of the crossings have already gone and contracts have now been awarded for the removal of a further 50.

The latest contracts involve the removal of five level crossings on the Frankston line and one on the Pakenham line.

The AU$744m contract for work at Edithvale, Chelsea and Bonbeach has been awarded to an alliance of Lendlease, Acciona Coleman Rail, WSP and Metro Trains Melbourne – with major work to start next year. The Frankston line will be lowered, removing level crossings at Edithvale Road in Edithvale, Station Street in Bonbeach, and Argyle Avenue, Chelsea Road and Swanpool Avenue in Chelsea. New, safe, accessible stations will be built at Edithvale, Chelsea and Bonbeach. Thames Promenade will be extended to the Nepean Highway at Chelsea – improving traffic along this stretch of highway.

An alliance comprising Fulton Hogan and Metro Trains Melbourne has been awarded the AU$166m contract to remove the Clyde Road level crossing in Berwick by lowering the road under the Pakenham line.

The government is investing AU$3bn to improve the Frankston line, with the new Carrum Station to open in mid-February and major works starting in Cheltenham and Mentone.

