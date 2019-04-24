Lendlease loses CEO to Crown Estate

Dan Labbad

Dan Labbad will succeed Dame Alison Nimmo, who revealed in July 2018 that she would step down at the end of this year, following the completion of her second four-year term. His start date is January 2020.

Dan Labbad began his Lendlease career in 1997 in his native Australia and between 1999 and 2001 he was Lendlease’s project director for the expansion of Sydney Airport ahead of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. In 2001, he left to take up the role of chief executive of The Hornery Institute, a not-for-profit organisation established by Lendlease employees and shareholders. He returned to Lendlease in 2004 and relocated to London in 2006. He has been CEO of Lendlease Europe since 2009.

Crown Estate chairman Robin Budenberg said: “Dan Labbad’s appointment is very exciting for The Crown Estate. He brings a unique combination of proven leadership, deep commercial experience and international property expertise. Just as importantly, his long-held commitment to sustainability and broader community benefit aligns with our values and purpose.

“Dan will join the business at a key time in its continued transformation, putting our customers at the heart of everything we do, delivering new strategic services and continuing to play a major role in the expansion of the UK’s offshore wind sector. Dan brings significant experience in developing and implementing strategies for change management across various property-based businesses and cultures. Together with the board and the wider leadership team, I look forward to working with Dan to ensure a smooth leadership transition. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Alison again for her eight years as an exceptional and committed leader of The Crown Estate.”

Dan Labbad said: “The Crown Estate is a unique and remarkable business which delivers outstanding financial results whilst taking a long-term view in how it creates value for its customers, partners and local communities. I am honoured to be joining the organisation and working with a team committed to its customers, to achieve meaningful and sustainable outcomes for the broader community and delivering a strong performance for the financial benefit of the nation.”

The advertisement for his new job said: “The Crown Estate is seeking a new chief executive who will lead the continuing transformation of its business model from “bricks and mortar” to one that delivers services and experiences in order to build deep relationships with customers and community. The new Chief Executive will therefore be responsible for leading dramatic changes in our approach in iconic parts of London and the UK regions, driven by social, technological and demographic trends, resulting in new ways in which we can deliver value to our customers. The unique nature of The Crown Estate’s portfolio creates significant opportunity through this period of change.”